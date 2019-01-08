Nas Drops 'Cops Shot The Kid' Music Video
New Nas Music Video
January 8, 2019
Categories:
Nas dropped the official music video to his song, 'Cops Shot The Kid' from his latest album, 'Nassir.' Check it out!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
18 Jan
ASAP Rocky Mohegan Sun
15 Feb
An Evening Of Love: Keith Sweat, Silk, Carl Thomas and Mya Grand Theater - Foxwoods Resort Casino
19 Mar
The Motivation Tour Starring Meek Mill Xfinity Theatre
30 Mar
Ariana Grande Mohegan Sun
05 Apr
Mariah Carey Toyota Oakdale Theatre