Mereba Is An Artist You Need To Know
The Genesis Vibe
November 20, 2018
Mereba is an R&B, soul, and new age musical artist from Montgomery Alabama. She is both Ethiopian and
AfroNative- American. You can feel her the roots of her culture in her music in the way she blends her beautiful vocals with her smooth yet passionate rhythms and beats. Her music is the type of music that puts me in a creative mood. Her visuals are also just as great as her music because they're so strong and artistic. I would definitely recommend checking out her music!
