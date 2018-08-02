Meek Mill Says Tierra Whack Is The Biggest Threat To The Music Industry
Tierra Whack
August 2, 2018
Meek Mill has co-signed Tierra Whack. She is a 22 year old up and coming Philly rapper. This year she posted dropped her album, 'Whack World,' along with a 15 minute long video with sets of different creative clips. Check it out!
Meek Mill posted on instagram about her saying "Biggest threat to the music industry."
Biggest threat to the music industry @tierrawhack #phillymade
A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on