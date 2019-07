This song is going to be on repeat for me! I'm so glad these 3 talented souls got together and made this. Check it out!

Video of Majid Jordan - Caught Up (feat. Khalid) [Official Video>

A post shared by Majid Jordan (@majidjordan) on Jul 24, 2019 at 9:04am PDT

“Caught Up” with @thegr8khalid dropping at 9am PST / 12pm EST! Watch the premiere with us on youtube, link in our bio.