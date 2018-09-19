Logic Drops 'Everbody Dies' Music Video

September 19, 2018
Logic's YSIV is set to drop September 28th, but he just dropped 'Everybody Dies' and a visual for ut. Check it out!

Everybody Dies video out now

A post shared by Logic (@logic) on

