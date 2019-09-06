Lil Nas X Drops 'Panini' Music Video
Lil Nas X Drops 'Panini' Music Video
September 6, 2019
Looks just like his 2019 VMA's performance! Check out Lil Nas X's music video for his song, 'Panini.'
PANINI MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW !!! ------ LINK IN BIO
