King Krule Drops 'Logos' Music Video
The Genesis Vibe
January 15, 2019
Categories:
King Krule is one of my favorite indie rock artists. Check out the latest music video to his song, 'Logos.'
#TheGenesisVibe
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
18 Jan
Friday Night High School Basketball Game of the Week: Bloomfield @ Windsor Windsor High School
18 Jan
ASAP Rocky Mohegan Sun
18 Jan
Jess Hilarious Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield
25 Jan
The LOX Webster Theater
02 Feb
Toni Braxton Foxwoods Resort Casino