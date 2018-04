Video footage taken back in October has surfaced of Khloe Kardashian's NBA star baby daddy Tristan Thompson making out with an Instagram model named Lani Blair. In the video, Tristan is spotted with two females flirting and touching up on him. Sure is a bummer that Khloe is having their baby girl any day now and has to deal with this.

Video of Tristan Thompson Cheating on Khloe with 2 Women | TMZ Sports