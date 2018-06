The 'Music To My Ears' music video, directed by Nathan Boey features the artists Keys N Krates and Tory Lanez as puppets! The Canadian group, Keys N Krates released their debut album, 'Cura' earlier this year featuring artists like Ambre Perkins, Ouici, 070 Shake and Tory. Check out the creative and (actually quite adorable) visual.

Video of Keys N Krates - Music To My Ears ft. Tory Lanez (Official Music Video)