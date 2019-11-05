Kanye's 'Jesus Is King' Album Hits Billboard's Hot 100 Chart
All 11 of Kanye West's songs off of the 'Jesus Is King' album made it to Billboards Hot 100 chart! Check it out if you already have not!
Moves on the @billboardcharts: Take a look at where all 11 songs from @KanyeWest's #JesusIsKing landed on the #Hot100 https://t.co/GTLnTIFJYM— billboard (@billboard) November 4, 2019
All 11 songs from @kanyewest's 'Jesus Is King' debut on this week's #Hot100 (2/2):— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) November 4, 2019
No. 37, Use This Gospel ft. @theclipse & @kennyg
No. 44, Every Hour ft. Sunday Service Choir
No. 50, Water ft. @AntClemons
No. 59, Hands On ft. @RealFredHammond
No. 62, Jesus Is Lord
All 11 songs from @kanyewest's 'Jesus Is King' debut on this week's #Hot100 (1/2):— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) November 4, 2019
No. 7, Follow God
No. 17, Closed on Sunday
No. 19, Selah
No. 23, On God
No. 33, Everything We Need ft. @tydollasign & @AntClemons
No. 36, God Is