Kanye's 'Jesus Is King' Album Hits Billboard's Hot 100 Chart

All 11 of Kanye West's songs off of the 'Jesus Is King' album made it to Billboards Hot 100 chart! Check it out if you already have not!

All 11 songs from @kanyewest's 'Jesus Is King' debut on this week's #Hot100 (2/2):



No. 37, Use This Gospel ft. @theclipse & @kennyg

No. 44, Every Hour ft. Sunday Service Choir

No. 50, Water ft. @AntClemons

No. 59, Hands On ft. @RealFredHammond

No. 62, Jesus Is Lord — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) November 4, 2019