Kanye's 'Jesus Is King' Album Hits Billboard's Hot 100 Chart

November 5, 2019
Genesis Robles
All 11 of Kanye West's songs off of the 'Jesus Is King' album made it to Billboards Hot 100 chart! Check it out if you already have not!

