Joji Drops A New Music Video
'Slow Dancing In The Dark'
September 17, 2018
Joji, a member of 88rising, the originator of the "Harlem Shake Challenge," and other social media crazes dropped a music video to his song, 'Slow Dancing In The Dark.'
"SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK" MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW ON 88RISING. DANCE YOU BEAUTIFUL FUCKS DANCE------------ THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ME I AM SPEECHLESS AT ALL THE LOVE IM GETTING I COULDNT HVE DONE IT WITHOUT YALL WE REALLY OUT HERE.
