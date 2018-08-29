Janet Jackson Drops Video In Honor Of Michael Jackson's Birthday

Janet Jackson honored her brother, Michael Jackson today for his 60th birthday. She said, "Happy birthday to my bro... He inspired my new vid!" TMZ released the short clip today where Janet brings back Michael vibes from the 'Remember The Time' music video. The clip features Instagram comedians King Bach and Kway, aka Blameitonkway.

