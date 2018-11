James Corden got the Migos on the Carpool Karaoke wave! They didn't just rap their songs though.... James got them to sing Whitney Houston's song, 'Somebody Who Loves Me!' Nobody saw that coming! Overall, James got the Migos out of their comfort zone and vice versa. The Migos took James out to go shopping for some new "drip." Check it out!

Video of Migos Carpool Karaoke