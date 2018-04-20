J Cole Drops Album 'K.O.D.'
April 20, 2018
It's official, J Cole has released his album 'K.O.D.'
Kids On Drugs. King Overdosed. Kill Our Demons. 4.20.18.
A post shared by @realcoleworld (@j.cole) on
