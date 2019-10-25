Iyla Drops Beautiful Music Video to Song, 'California'
Iyla Drops Beautiful Music Video to Song, 'California'
Just WOW! Check out Iyla's latest music video to her song, 'California.'
“California” is the second song I ever wrote with my producer @iamkadis. It is deeply personal, and it’s theme revolves around the heartache/heartbreak of knowing the love that you're experiencing is only temporary. It was important for me and my creative director @directedbyembryo to capture a more stripped down version of myself, as well as the natural beauty of the state I grew up in. California is my home, and this visual is my heart. ----❤️ WATCH TILL THE END...SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF THE VIDEO. LINK IN MY BIO (+ SWIPE UP LINK IN MY STORY) “California” Music Produced by: @iamkadis Video Produced by: @iyla & @directedbyembryo Director/DP/Editor: @directedbyembryo drone operator: @LocustGarden ocean navigator: @kaipo81 Bts/lifeguard: @itskarats Hair, Makeup, and Styling by: @iyla Intro musical piece by: @itsannamargo Label: @astravelument @3t_entertainment @empire