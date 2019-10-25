Iyla Drops Beautiful Music Video to Song, 'California'

Just WOW! Check out Iyla's latest music video to her song, 'California.'

Video of iyla - California (Official Music Video)

“California” is the second song I ever wrote with my producer @iamkadis. It is deeply personal, and it’s theme revolves around the heartache/heartbreak of knowing the love that you're experiencing is only temporary. It was important for me and my creative director @directedbyembryo to capture a more stripped down version of myself, as well as the natural beauty of the state I grew up in. California is my home, and this visual is my heart. ----❤️ WATCH TILL THE END...SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF THE VIDEO. LINK IN MY BIO (+ SWIPE UP LINK IN MY STORY) “California” Music Produced by: @iamkadis Video Produced by: @iyla & @directedbyembryo Director/DP/Editor: @directedbyembryo drone operator: @LocustGarden ocean navigator: @kaipo81 Bts/lifeguard: @itskarats Hair, Makeup, and Styling by: @iyla Intro musical piece by: @itsannamargo Label: @astravelument @3t_entertainment @empire