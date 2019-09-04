Hot Girl Summer Music Video Drops!
Hot Girl Summer Music Video Drops!
September 4, 2019
One of the anthems of the summer, 'hot girl summer.' The music video has dropped and it has some hot cameos. Check it out!
HOT GIRL SUMMER VIDEO OUT NOW !!! LINK IN BIO
A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on
