Hot Girl Summer Music Video Drops!

Hot Girl Summer Music Video Drops!

September 4, 2019
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
Music

One of the anthems of the summer, 'hot girl summer.' The music video has dropped and it has some hot cameos. Check it out!

HOT GIRL SUMMER VIDEO OUT NOW !!! LINK IN BIO

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

 

Tags: 
Megan Thee Stallion

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Shady Stuff Re: Kevin Hart's Accident WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: 50 Cent Apologizes For IG Comment WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Judge Mathis Denies Spitting At Valet... What Will DNA Say? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Lizzo Claps Back At Backhanded Compliments WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Did Judge Mathis Spit At Valet Attendant? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatens Baby Mama WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes