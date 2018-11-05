H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller Together In 'Coud've Been' Video
Honest & Vulnerable
Check out H.E.R. and Bryson Tiller together in the music video for their song, 'Could've Been.' H.E.R. thanked Bryson on her instagram for, "helping her create something so honest and vulnerable." You can feel that vulnerability and tenderness when you watch the music video. I nearly started fangirling wishing that they would become a couple. Check it out!
Thank you for helping me create something so honest and vulnerable @laceyduke Could’ve Been visual out now on @vevo