H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller Together In 'Coud've Been' Video

Honest & Vulnerable

November 5, 2018
Genesis Robles
Features
Music
Check out H.E.R. and Bryson Tiller together in the music video for their song, 'Could've Been.' H.E.R. thanked Bryson on her instagram for, "helping her create something so honest and vulnerable." You can feel that vulnerability and tenderness when you watch the music video. I nearly started fangirling wishing that they would become a couple. Check it out!

Thank you for helping me create something so honest and vulnerable @laceyduke Could’ve Been visual out now on @vevo

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on

H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller