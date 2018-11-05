H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller Together In 'Coud've Been' Video

Check out H.E.R. and Bryson Tiller together in the music video for their song, 'Could've Been.' H.E.R. thanked Bryson on her instagram for, "helping her create something so honest and vulnerable." You can feel that vulnerability and tenderness when you watch the music video. I nearly started fangirling wishing that they would become a couple. Check it out!

Video of H.E.R. - Could&#039;ve Been (Official Video) ft. Bryson Tiller