Gucci Mane & Lil Pump Drop 'Kept Back' Music Video

Jet Skis, Boats & Girls

October 18, 2018
Genesis Robles

Photos by Stephen Smith/SIPA USA & ISO/SIPA USA

Check out Gucci Mane and Lil Pump's music video to their song, 'Kept Back.'

 

