Get Familiar With Brittney Crush!

Brittney Crush is a talented female R&B singer from CT. She has sang all over from New York, to Atlanta, but that doesn't stop her from performing and hosting events in Hartford! So not only is she a gifted artist, she also grinds to keep elevating her music career. If you have'nt heard her music, worry not because her project, 'Chameleon' is on all music platforms. This project has 7 smooth tracks that anybody can bop to, including her hit 'Bad Girl.' You can watch the music video to that song down below. Check her out!

If you want to see her perform live, she'll be opening up for Queen Naija tonight at Toad's Place!