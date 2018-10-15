Get Familiar With Brittney Crush!
Opening Performer For Queen Naija Tonight
Brittney Crush is a talented female R&B singer from CT. She has sang all over from New York, to Atlanta, but that doesn't stop her from performing and hosting events in Hartford! So not only is she a gifted artist, she also grinds to keep elevating her music career. If you have'nt heard her music, worry not because her project, 'Chameleon' is on all music platforms. This project has 7 smooth tracks that anybody can bop to, including her hit 'Bad Girl.' You can watch the music video to that song down below. Check her out!
If you want to see her perform live, she'll be opening up for Queen Naija tonight at Toad's Place!
I’m opening up for for @queennaija TOMORROW night at @toadsplace GET YOUR tickets and be there for 8pm!!!!! Thank you again @hot937fm I’m beyond excited!!!!! All my REAL RnB fans pull uppppp! We sanginnnnnnn tomorrow❤️❤️❤️ #Brittneycrush #queennaija #rnb #singers #women #toadsplace #medicine #karma #viral #sang
These past two shows were EVERYTHING!!!! CRAZY ENERGY ON STAGE WITH THE TEAM. Thanks @paperboxnyc ----Download “BAG” off my project Chameleon available everywhere! @fendermancoop on guitar, @isaacmontsmusic_ on drums, our dancers @stubbornmvmt @destinyishere with choreo by @laking777 S/o my boy @bishopsparks_
There’s never enough female empowerment -- & there’s nothing like a room full of Queens -- Thank you @therealgenesisrobles for being our special guest host this month and to these beautiful ladies hosting -- PS - Follow and support each of them--❤️ @stellarsundaze #Stellargirls #stellarsundaze #hot937 #genesisrobles