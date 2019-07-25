The Genesis Vibe: Metronomy Dropped Music Video!
'Walking In The Dark' Music Video
July 25, 2019
Metronomy was one of my very first favorite bands when I started exploring different genres of music at a young age. I used to play their song 'The Look' on my Ipod all the time. The music video was and still is iconic! They just dropped this music video yesterday. Check it out!
Walking In The Dark is ----OUT NOW----! Video directed by me with 3D animation by the amazing @clarabacou It's the age old tale of the guru and the fisherman set against a green screen backdrop. The song is one of my favourites from the new record. Link in bio. @ that one guru who should watch it and let us know what you think???--
#thegenesisvibe