Genesis' Song Of The Day: Masego - 'Lady Lady'

Masego is an extremely talented singer and a saxoponist. He just dropped his song, 'Lady Lady' and announced the kickoff to the "Lady Lady Tour" in Europe. If you have'nt heard his music, he has a jazzy hip-hop vibe. In fact, the genre that best describes his music is, "TrapHouseJazz," combining trap music beats with jazz melodies and sounds. Check him out!

Video of Lady Lady

#TheGenesisVibe