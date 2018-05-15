Genesis Interviews Jaden Smith In NYC

Check out my interview with Jaden Smith, aka the ICON living! This was my very first solo interview and I was very nervous considering I have been a fan of Jadens for years. I've been listening to his music since 2012 when he dropped the song, "The Coolest." In our interview we spoke about his water brand, "Just" and how it can help the enviornment, his creative rituals, music, and more! Please like, comment and subscribe!

