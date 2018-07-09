Genesis' Current Favorite Song : 'Américano' - ¿Téo?

Who is ¿Téo? Teo, or Mateo Arias, is a MSFTSRep member, musician. He is the younger brother of Moises Arias who you may recognize as "Rico" on the Disney Channel TV show, "Hannah Montana." Like his brother, years ago Teo was also an actor on Disney Channel/Disney XD. Now he is an amazing, unique musician. It seems he has really channeled his true self, and confidence because he has such a signature style from his sound, his voice, clothing, and his entire vibe. His recent EP, 'Pockets' pretty much could hold its own as an album even though it consists of only two tracks. His music is very easy to listen to and can get addictive.

His most recent song is titled, 'Américano.' Really in the song he says, "I'm Américano Colombiano," and he raps about his lifestyle and apparently una nena negra, or a dark skinned girl. maybe he has a type! Be sure to check this new song out.

Video of Américano

#TheGenesisVibe