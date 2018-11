Last night Pusha T's show at the Dant Forth Music Hall in Toronto was brutally interrupted when a big brawl broke out. Drinks were thrown at Push and the fight even made it onto the stage. Is it a coincidence that this incident happened in Drake's hometown? Push adressed the incident saying, 'Do you know where the f**k I'm from?' Check out the footage.

