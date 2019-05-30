Esperanza Spalding In 'Lest We Forget' Music Video

Esperanza Spalding is one of my favorite female artists. She's a jazz bassist and singer. Check out her lastest music video for her song, 'Lest We Forget' off of her '12 Little Spells' album.

Video of Esperanza Spalding - Lest We Forget

ANNOUNCEMENT: the four new song-spells are OUT here…for your blood, hair, joints and shoulders… you can never be too magical. Sooo…how’s your blood? it bout to get visually/sonically caressed with this new video-spell for Lest We Forget. (link to watch in my story) Directed by: @_j.r.d.n_ Production company: @vamstudioofficial and @goodtroublefilms