Esperanza Spalding In 'Lest We Forget' Music Video

May 30, 2019
(Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images for Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival)

Esperanza Spalding is one of my favorite female artists. She's a jazz bassist and singer. Check out her lastest music video for her song, 'Lest We Forget' off of her '12 Little Spells' album.

ANNOUNCEMENT: the four new song-spells are OUT here…for your blood, hair, joints and shoulders… you can never be too magical. Sooo…how’s your blood? it bout to get visually/sonically caressed with this new video-spell for Lest We Forget. (link to watch in my story) Directed by: @_j.r.d.n_ Production company: @vamstudioofficial and @goodtroublefilms

A post shared by Esperanza Spalding (@esperanzaspalding) on

