Eminem & Joyner Lucas Drop 'Lucky You' Music Video

September 17, 2018
Genesis Robles
Features
Music

Eminem and Joyner Lucas have dropped the music video to their song, 'Lucky You.' Check it out!

A post shared by Joyner Lucas (@joynerlucas) on

Do You know how long I waited to ask this question? @eminem

A post shared by Joyner Lucas (@joynerlucas) on

Eminem