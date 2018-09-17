Eminem & Joyner Lucas Drop 'Lucky You' Music Video
September 17, 2018
Eminem and Joyner Lucas have dropped the music video to their song, 'Lucky You.' Check it out!
A post shared by Joyner Lucas (@joynerlucas) on
Do You know how long I waited to ask this question? @eminem
A post shared by Joyner Lucas (@joynerlucas) on
