Eminem Interview With Sway Part 2
Eminem & Sway Talk About MGK & Hailey
September 13, 2018
Categories:
Eminem tells Sway how he really feels about MGK and he explains why Hailey was involved.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
15 Sep
Small State Great Beer 2018 Constitution Plaza
22 Sep
RBRM: Bell Biv Devoe & Bobby Brown Foxwoods Resort Casino
26 Sep
Get Hired Hartford Career Expo Connecticut Convention Center
26 Sep
J. Cole KOD Tour XL Center
28 Sep
Village Players Presents Little Shop Of Horrors Joanna’s Banquet Facilities