This project has 16 tracks and features artists Chris Brown, John Legend and H.E.R. Her hit songs 'Boo'd Up' and 'Trip' can be found on the album as well as a bonus track.

A post shared by Ella Mai (@ellamai) on Oct 3, 2018 at 7:30am PDT

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT feat. my mum -- to every single person involved in making this happen, i love&appreciate you more than words could ever describe! i cannot believe this moment is here, my debut album .. it is here, it is now! ELLA MAI. OUT NOW.