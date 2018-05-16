DJ Buck's Bucketlist
May 16, 2018
DJ Buck
Songs in the Shower-Mix:
1.) 'Caterpillar' - Royce Feat Eminem
2.) 'Stir Fry' - Migos
3.) 'Japan' - Famous Dex
4.) 'Irreplaceable' - Beyonce
5.) 'Easy' - Caye Feat. Wiz Khalifa
6.) 'Powerglide' - Juicy W, Rae Sremmund
7.) '1985' - J Cole
