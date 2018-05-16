DJ Buck's Bucketlist

May 16, 2018
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
Music

DJ Buck

Songs in the Shower-Mix:

1.) 'Caterpillar' - Royce Feat Eminem

2.) 'Stir Fry' - Migos

3.) 'Japan' - Famous Dex

4.) 'Irreplaceable' - Beyonce

5.) 'Easy' - Caye Feat. Wiz Khalifa

6.) 'Powerglide' - Juicy W, Rae Sremmund

7.) '1985' - J Cole

 

