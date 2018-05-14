DJ Buck's Bucketlist

05/14/2018

May 14, 2018
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew

The Songs In Today's Showermix:

1.) 'This Is America' - Childish Gambino

2.) 'Father Stretch My Hands Pt 1.' - Kanye West

3.) 'Chun Li' - Nicki Minaj

4.) 'Nice For What' - Drake

5.) 'ATM' - J Cole

6.) 'House Party' - Meek Mill

Tags: 
Bucketlist