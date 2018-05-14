DJ Buck's Bucketlist
05/14/2018
May 14, 2018
The Songs In Today's Showermix:
1.) 'This Is America' - Childish Gambino
2.) 'Father Stretch My Hands Pt 1.' - Kanye West
3.) 'Chun Li' - Nicki Minaj
4.) 'Nice For What' - Drake
5.) 'ATM' - J Cole
6.) 'House Party' - Meek Mill
