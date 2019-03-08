DJ Buck's Bucketlist 03/08/19

1.) '000000' - A. Chal

2.) 'Ferris Wheel' - Tory Lanez

3.) 'Look Back At It' - A Boogie

4.) 'Shook' - Raja Kumari

5.) 'More In The Morning' - Angelica Vila

6.) 'Bonnie & Shyne' - Shyne

7.) 'Tetris' - Derik King

8.) 'Fall' - Davido

9.) 'Bestie' -Bhad Bhabie