Did You See The Fiji Photobomb Girl?

Talk about taking full advantage of a situation! Kelleth Cuthbert's job this weekend was to hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet to hand out "Fiji Waters." She came dressed to impress in a beautiful blue gown and posed for every photo that she could! The punchline is, "she came to SERVE!" Check her out.

Meet #Fijiwatergirl, the photobombing sensation who stole the show on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet https://t.co/qy3i56lnU1 (Pic:AP) pic.twitter.com/ri9sCFkYSj — ABC News (@abcnews) January 7, 2019

The best supporting look on the red carpet hands down has to go to the #fijiwatergirl she served too many looks to not get ‘discovered’ tonight. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dx5u45Xgwc — Bambinoir (@Bambinior) January 7, 2019

This woman holding FIJI Water at the #GoldenGlobes truly came to SERVE. pic.twitter.com/Aln54zOhKY — E! News (@enews) January 7, 2019