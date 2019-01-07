Did You See The Fiji Photobomb Girl?

Fiji Girl On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

January 7, 2019
Genesis Robles

(Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Talk about taking full advantage of a situation! Kelleth Cuthbert's job this weekend was to hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet to hand out "Fiji Waters." She came dressed to impress in a beautiful blue gown and posed for every photo that she could! The punchline is, "she came to SERVE!" Check her out.

This woman holding FIJI water at the #GoldenGlobes truly came to SERVE. #NotAnAd (--: Getty Images)

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on

#FijiWaterGirl has stolen the show at the #GoldenGlobes and we're investigating. Link in bio for more pics of the photoboming expert we never knew we needed. (--: Getty Images)

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on

Fijiwater girl