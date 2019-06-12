DaniLeigh & Chris Brown Dance Together In Easy Music Video

Watch them dance and cupcake in this music video!

Video of DaniLeigh - Easy (Remix) ft. Chris Brown

Wowwww, it’s officially out ------ I wanna first give my thanks to @chrisbrownofficial .. you loved the song from jump, and I’ve always looked up to u -- the chemistry and how easily we danced and vibed together was so right ! Thank u to everyone tagged , team was perfect ------ Lions , let’s repost and go crazy #EasyRemix link in bio -- Directed by @Divad --