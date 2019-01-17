The Dangers of The Gadasil HPV Vaccine

Click the link below to read information on the dangers of the "Gardasil HPV Vaccine." I think it's important to share this information because many teenagers, both boys and girl are encouraged to get the HPV vaccine to prevent human papilloma virus. I got 2 out of the 3 HPV vaccines a few years ago, without a clue about the dangers of the vaccine.

http://www.renegadetribune.com/court-ruling-confirms-mercks-gardasil-hpv...