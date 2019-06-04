The City Girls Drop 'Act Up' Music Video

Features Lil Yachty

June 4, 2019
Genesis Robles

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

Fake ass hoes “Act Up” you can get snatched up! Video out now, link in bio. #FreeJt

A post shared by PERIOD (@citygirls) on

ACT UP VIDEO IS OUT NOW! Link in bio

A post shared by PERIOD (@citygirls) on

