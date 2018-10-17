Chubbs The 16ft Alligator Is Back
The Monster Alligator
Chubbs is a 16 foot monster alligator who tends to pop up around this Buffalo Creek golf course in Palmeto, Florida. The last time he was spotted was in 2016. Since then he has gotten even bigger! What woulf you do if you saw Chubbs?
