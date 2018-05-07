Childish Gambino 'This Is America' Music Video

With everything that's going on right now, Childish Gambino dropped this music video at the perfect time! Everyone is so distracted by Kanye, Trump, the Kardashians... The usual. Gambino is focusing on real issues that are happening in America like the mass shootings, society being numb to everything and more. Most of all, he's telling everyone how messed up America is. Check out this music video to see it all.

Video of Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)