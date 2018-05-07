Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Childish Gambino 'This Is America' Music Video

Everyone's Talking About It

May 7, 2018
Genesis Robles
With everything that's going on right now, Childish Gambino dropped this music video at the perfect time! Everyone is so distracted by Kanye, Trump, the Kardashians... The usual. Gambino is focusing on real issues that are happening in America like the mass shootings, society being numb to everything and more. Most of all, he's telling everyone how messed up America is. Check out this music video to see it all.

Childish Gambino