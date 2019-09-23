Check Out Young Thug's 'Just How It Is' Music Video

Check Out Young Thug's 'Just How It Is' Music Video

September 23, 2019
Genesis Robles

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
The Genesis Vibe

This video and song are both hot! Check it out! 

Tags: 
Young Thug