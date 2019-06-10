Check Out Usher's New Ink & Haircut!

Ink by Dillon Forte

June 10, 2019
Genesis Robles

(Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Check out Usher's new ink and haircut! It's done by Dillion Forte, a tattoo artist who specializes in sacred geometry tattoos. 

I had the pleasure of tattooing the legend @usher @sriyantratattoo this piece was inspired by transformation, Sacred geometry and an ancient Berber talisman to mark the cardinal points in the sky and allow travelers to find their way across vast distances.✨ I’ve listened to @usher since I was about 11 years old so definitely an honor --

