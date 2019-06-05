Check Out Safe In 'Red Light' Music Video

Check Out Safe In 'Red Light' Music Video

June 5, 2019
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
The Genesis Vibe

THIS IS A VIBE! Call me crazy, but the first time I heard this song, I thought I heard Sade! Check it out. 

Red Light Out Now. @missrazavi Link in bio.

A post shared by SAFE (@bando416) on

Red Light

A post shared by SAFE (@bando416) on

#TheGenesisVibe

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Meek Mill Gets A New Hearing WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Catholic School Principal Hits The Strip Club WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jay-Z is Hip Hop's First Billionaire WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Principal Plagiarizes Speech From Ashton Kutcher WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adrienne Bailon Wants Sex Every 12 Hours WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is Willow Smith Directing Porn? WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes