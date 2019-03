If you have'nt heard this song, you have to now! Doja Cat and Rico Nasty teamed up and made a banger! The music video and song pay homage to the old TV show, 'Tia Tamera,' and the video has a cute anime vibe. Watch the video below to see their lyric breakdown.

Video of Doja Cat - Tia Tamera (Official Video) ft. Rico Nasty

Video of Doja Cat & Rico Nasty "Tia Tamera" Official Lyrics & Meaning | Verified