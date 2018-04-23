Charlie Puth Feat. Kehlani 'Done For Me' - Music Video
April 23, 2018
Charlie Puth and Kehlani teamed up on the single, 'Done For Me.' In the 80s themed music video, the two singers fight over the same girl. Check it out!
#DONEFORME out now @charlieputh
A post shared by ARTIVIST 333 (@kehlani) on
