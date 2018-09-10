Chance The Rapper Featured In New Song & Video By The O' My's
'Idea' Music Video
September 10, 2018
Chance The Rapper & The O' My's teamed up on the song and music video 'Idea.' Check it out
idea by @theomys featuring me. #Tomorrow available on all platforms now.
A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on
