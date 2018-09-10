Chance The Rapper Featured In New Song & Video By The O' My's

'Idea' Music Video

September 10, 2018
Genesis Robles
Features
Hot Morning Crew
Music
The Genesis Vibe

Chance The Rapper & The O' My's teamed up on the song and music video 'Idea.' Check it out

idea by @theomys featuring me. #Tomorrow available on all platforms now.

Chance the Rapper