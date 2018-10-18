Casey Neistat Explains benefits Of Waking Up Early With Navy Seal Commander

Are You An Early Bird?

October 18, 2018
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
The Genesis Vibe

Do you wake up early in the morning? Would you like to start waking up early in the morning? Perhaps this video can motivate you. Personally, I wake up at 4am every morning because I'm on the morning show here at Hot. Waking up at 4am every morning has changed my life. I get so much done in a day because I'm already up and going while most people are sleeping. It has also taught me discipline, which is something that Casey Neistat & Jocko Willink talk about in this video. Check it out!

#TheGenesisVibe

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Inside the BET Hip Hop Awards WZMXFM: On-Demand
Trending Topics: Cardi B Calls #FakeNews On Alleged Nicki Minaj Diss WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Pusha T And Drake Back At It Again WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: T.I.'s Melania Lookalike Causes Uproar WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson SPLIT WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Drake Talks Pusha-T Beef WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes