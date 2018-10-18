Casey Neistat Explains benefits Of Waking Up Early With Navy Seal Commander
Are You An Early Bird?
October 18, 2018
Do you wake up early in the morning? Would you like to start waking up early in the morning? Perhaps this video can motivate you. Personally, I wake up at 4am every morning because I'm on the morning show here at Hot. Waking up at 4am every morning has changed my life. I get so much done in a day because I'm already up and going while most people are sleeping. It has also taught me discipline, which is something that Casey Neistat & Jocko Willink talk about in this video. Check it out!
