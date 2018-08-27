Blood Orange Drops Fourth Album, 'Negro Swan'

Devonte Hynes, otherwise known as Blood Orange went off on his fourth album, 'Negro Swan.' He has features from Puff Daddy, Tei Shi, Janet Mock, A$AP Rocky, Project Pat, Ian Isiah, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Steve Lacy. The album has 16 songs and a couple of visuals. I've been a big fan of Blood Orange since his album, 'Freetown Sound' came out. Call me corny but his voice is almost angelic, and to top it off, he not only sings. He also writes, produces, directs and he plays several different instruments. You can tell he is a true musician at heart by the mature sound/tone throughout his music.

Video of Blood Orange - Charcoal Baby (Official Video)