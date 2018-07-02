Birthday Horoscope 7/2

CANCER

July 2, 2018
Genesis Robles
Features
Hot Morning Crew
The Genesis Vibe

"This might be a very emotional year as well as a very psychic one. Guard your heart, but don't shut yourself off unless you start to feel overwhelmed. People know you're smart and sympathetic. You can almost read their minds. Bubble over with cleverness in August, have family and friends share the happy times in September, and perhaps experience a burst of creative fun in December. Take good care of yourself and be there for loved ones when needed. The only stressful time might be in January, but that will pass quickly. Enjoy a pleasant, social, and psychically attuned year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...

The Genesis Vibe

