Birthday Horoscope 7/10

"This year the best of the new will join the best of the old to bring you opportunities at home and in the workplace. You'll be free to think and see things differently and notice a lot of room for easy and great improvements. Resist overspending in late summer. Put those resources into your home and family and you'll be happy you did all the rest of the year. March and April will be lucky and creative at work, with good luck spilling over into a fun and socially busy May and June. Have a fine year!"

