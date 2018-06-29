Birthday Horoscope 6/29

""Passion" is your keyword this year. Look at what you're passionate about and decide if it's frivolous or something fated that's rooted in your heart and soul. You have plenty of energy and enthusiasm to cover the real world and then address those things that keep life worth living. Be good to yourself in January and don't neglect safety, good health, and daily happiness. A fond dream in February may alienate some friends in April or May, so make sure you maintain a clear view of reality so you can make wise decisions in the spring. Have a dream-filled, socially rich year!"

