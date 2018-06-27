Birthday Horoscope 6/27

"Good times and happiness in general may be in the forefront of your mind this year. Keep the daily routine and expenses covered and you'll be able to indulge a minor fantasy or two. Keep it innocent and nonhazardous, of course. Fantasies and dreams will be strong this year, and fighting them too hard will only make them stronger, especially in January. Dreamtime will be most intense in February, so stay in the real world and be ready in March when your mind clears and creativity returns. Make a lot of new friends in April and May, and have a splendid end of year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...

#TheGenesisVibe