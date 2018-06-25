Birthday Horoscope 6/25

"Be a ball of fire this year and make some big strides to have the home and the basic daily life that you want. An idle but brilliant idea in July might bring profit in September. You may be tempted to reconsider a partnership in January. Think clearly about what's working for you. February might bring some big dreams, but stay sensible. March could be more exciting than you'd like at work, but be adaptable and enjoy the ride. People like you and want you to succeed. Be happy, generous, and share your good luck. Have a marvelous year!"

